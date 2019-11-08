Tom Oates: Time to restore Dayne's real rushing record

Chasing down box scores — some of which might not even exist — from bowl games in the 1940s and ‘50s would be difficult. Also, there are many more stats in the record book than the high-profile ones such as rushing and they would need to be updated as well. Finally, the NCAA couldn’t redo the record book just for the FBS, it would have to do it for all football divisions.

The main argument from those who defend the status quo is that recalculated stats couldn’t possibly be accurate. Well, they’re not accurate now. The NCAA has already excluded everything before 1937, the first year it compiled football stats. It also set an arbitrary date — 2002 — for the inclusion of bowl stats. The point is, wherever you make the cutoff, you’re going to be missing games.

Even though recalculated stats would never be totally accurate, they could be far more accurate than they are now. Since 2002, there have been 533 bowl games played, all of which were included in the NCAA stats. That means the stats from 849 bowl games played from 1937 through 2001 weren’t included.

It would be difficult to locate box scores from every one of those 849 games. With some work, however, the number of missing games could become a much more manageable number.