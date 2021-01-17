Tom Oates: These guys have the look of Super Bowl champions

“We’re the No. 1 offense,” wide receiver Allen Lazard said. “We’re not too worried on who’s on the other side of the ball. We know who we have on our side of the ball. Obviously with 12 (Rodgers) back there calling the shots and everything, coach LaFleur and the coaches do a great job of scheming up a great game plan, but I think who we have out there on the field, those 11 guys working all together, doing the best that they can to go out there and dominate. I think we did a great job of doing that tonight.”

The strongest attribute of the Packers offense might be that it can move the ball in every way imaginable. Against the Rams, LaFleur chose to run the ball and Rodgers, who has great latitude to change plays at the line of scrimmage, never deviated far from the plan.

The Packers’ inside-zone running scheme was aimed directly at the small-but-quick Donald and backs Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon averaged a fraction short of 6 yards per carry on 32 attempts. That set up the play-action passing game, which led directly to the game-clinching 58-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Lazard in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers said the Packers stuck with the run because the Rams defense often kept two safeties in deep coverage.