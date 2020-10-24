Tom Oates: There was no audience for Mertz's huge night

Still, it wasn't as easy as Mertz made it look. Appearances aside, Illinois is not a team a quarterback wants to see in his first college start.

Sure, the Illini owned an 8-28 Big Ten record in Lovie Smith's first four seasons as coach and their defense ranked 10th and 11th in the conference in points and yards allowed, respectively, last season.

That doesn't mean Illinois is easy to play against for a quarterback. Especially a young, inexperienced quarterback. The Illini were first in the Big Ten and fourth in the nation in takeaways last season, something Smith's defenses are know for. He has a long history of playing head games with NFL quarterbacks, much less a redshirt freshman.

None of that fazed Mertz one bit. He used all of his receivers, made good decisions and avoided the big mistake.

"I thought he had good poise; I thought he saw the field well," coach Paul Chryst said. "You never know quite how someone's going to react in their first start, but I thought he was himself and that you appreciate. I thought there was a good plan for him by the offensive coaches and he was able to execute it."

UW eased Mertz into the game with some short passes, which was smart. He probably didn't need it, though.