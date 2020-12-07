Tom Oates: Rodgers making anything possible

GREEN BAY — Maybe none of it matters.
Maybe it won't come back to haunt the Green Bay Packers that their rushing attack runs hot and cold. Or that their defense can't string together 60 good minutes. Or that the special teams are deteriorating before our eyes. Or that the Packers blow out lousy teams but struggle against good ones.
Maybe none of that matters because Aaron Rodgers is just that good.
Down after down, game after game, the Packers quarterback is setting NFL records, competing for a third most valuable player award and carrying his team into contention for the top seed in the NFC playoffs. He did it again in Green Bay's 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at Lambeau Field.
While staging an all-out assault on the NFL record book, Rodgers did unspeakable things to the Eagles defense through the first three quarters. He staked the Packers to a 23-3 lead before the defense and special teams, per usual, started giving it back. But the Packers regrouped after the Eagles closed to within a touchdown, with Rodgers making yet another statement that he belongs in the MVP discussion because he is doing more for his team than any player in the league.
The Packers have the NFC's second-best record at 9-3 and it's not because of coach Matt LaFleur's creative offensive game plans, the improved running game or the gradually improving defense. It's because of Rodgers' sustained brilliance.
After turning 37 Wednesday, he turned in another vintage performance Sunday in what has become a vintage season for him. Statistically, Rodgers is matching his NFL MVP seasons of 2011 and 2014. But he's doing so much more than that for a team that is still searching for its first complete game three-quarters of the way through the season.
In his 13th season as a starter, Rodgers is playing as well as he ever has, for obvious reasons. He's much more comfortable in his second season in LaFleur's offense, he's working with two special players in wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones and he's stayed healthy in part because of LaFleur's emphasis — and Rodgers' compliance — on getting the ball out of his hand quickly.
As important as the Sunday's game was in positioning the Packers favorably for the postseason, it will be memorable because of the records Rodgers set. He entered the game needing two touchdown passes to give him 35 for the season, which would make him the only player in NFL history to record five seasons with at least 35 touchdown passes. He also needed three touchdown passes to become the seventh quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400 scores.
Rodgers had the first record by halftime and reached the second milestone with a 9-yard pass to Adams in the third quarter. He had been tied with Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning for the most 35-touchdown seasons with four each. And he joined those three plus Dan Marino, former teammate Brett Favre and Philip Rivers in the 400 club.
But his most impressive feat was reaching 400 touchdown passes in his 193rd regular-season game, faster than any of those six. That's 12 fewer games than Brees, who held the record for the fastest to 400.
The record-breaking touchdown pass to Adams came at the end of a 99-yard drive, one that began with a risky 42-yard pass to Adams on first-and-10 at the 1. Those things made it even more special.
"Those are fun milestones for sure," Rodgers said. "But it does speak to the consistency over a long period of time that I’m very proud of. We haven’t had a 99-yard drive ... since 2009 against Cleveland, so it’s fun to finish that thing off. Those are kind of back-breaking drives at times. It started with a great call by Matt and finished with a good touchdown. That was an important time in the game for us."
Rodgers completed 25 of 34 passes for 295 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 128.9 passer rating, a stat line most quarterbacks would die for. But for Rodgers this season, it's pretty ho-hum. That's how good he's been. His career passer rating of 103.3 ranks third in NFL history. This season he's been under 107.6 in only one of his 12 games.
Maybe Rodgers' record-breaking feats will finally get him some MVP consideration. He's been on the periphery of the discussion, but he's never been the hot candidate. Seattle's Russell Wilson was the early leader but tailed off. Tennessee running back Derrick Henry is the trendy pick now, but MVP has become a quarterback award. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 MVP, entered play Sunday with statistics nearly identical to Rodgers and they are the clear front-runners at this point in the season.
But if a record-setting Sunday wasn't enough to get the attention of the voters, try this: Rodgers is the only player to reach 400 touchdown passes before throwing his 100th interception. He has only 88.
Given Rodgers' level of play at 37, 500 touchdown passes looks like a lock.
"Like my man Kevin Garnett said, ‘Anything’s possible,’ " Rodgers said. "I think that would be sweet. I haven’t necessarily identified that as a goal. I’m just living in the moment for this year, trying to enjoy it as much as possible. Hopefully I’ll still be playing to have 500, but we’ll see."
The way he's playing now, anything seems possible.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!