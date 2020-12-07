Tom Oates: Rodgers making anything possible

After turning 37 Wednesday, he turned in another vintage performance Sunday in what has become a vintage season for him. Statistically, Rodgers is matching his NFL MVP seasons of 2011 and 2014. But he's doing so much more than that for a team that is still searching for its first complete game three-quarters of the way through the season.

In his 13th season as a starter, Rodgers is playing as well as he ever has, for obvious reasons. He's much more comfortable in his second season in LaFleur's offense, he's working with two special players in wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones and he's stayed healthy in part because of LaFleur's emphasis — and Rodgers' compliance — on getting the ball out of his hand quickly.

As important as the Sunday's game was in positioning the Packers favorably for the postseason, it will be memorable because of the records Rodgers set. He entered the game needing two touchdown passes to give him 35 for the season, which would make him the only player in NFL history to record five seasons with at least 35 touchdown passes. He also needed three touchdown passes to become the seventh quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400 scores.