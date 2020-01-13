Tom Oates: Rodgers continues to reign in the NFC

"As opposed to our last game we played in Detroit, where I felt pretty good about most of the throws and statistically I was way off, I felt good about all the throws tonight," Rodgers said. "I felt good about the ball coming off of my hand. It’s one of those feelings that start to creep up during warm-ups where you really feel like you’re locked in."

There were other factors in Rodgers' recent downturn that were out of his control, but he showed Sunday that he still has it. He even included a rare quarterback sneak for a third-down conversion and a 14-yard run around end.

"It’s just typical Aaron," Adams said. "People have down days, not always going to be perfect. I didn’t see anything that was drastically different. He didn’t come in and meditate every day, he did his thing, and he’s Aaron. So at any point, he can blow up and have a game like that. So that’s what we hang our hat on, is him being able to just be explosive at any point."

Adams was Rodgers' partner in crime during the game, catching eight passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. All eight of Adams' catches went for first down. Adams killed the Seahawks on corner routes, with touchdowns of 20 and 40 yards in addition to the late 32-yarder.