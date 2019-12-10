Tom Oates: Recruiting plan bearing fruit for Badgers

Most of all, this year’s class shows Gard has found a recruiting formula that works for the program. Guess what? It looks a lot like the formula used so successfully by former coach Bo Ryan for 15 years, with Gard as his chief recruiter.

The reality of college basketball in 2019 tells us UW will never make a living going head-to-head with Duke and Kentucky for 5-star players. Sure, when 5-stars such as Brian Butch and Sam Dekker come along and show loyalty to the state school, it’s a great thing. But such loyalty is in short supply among recruits these days, as we in Wisconsin have seen with Kevon Looney, Diamond Stone, Tyler Herro and Jalen Johnson, who recently committed to Duke.

Instead of spending his capital in futile pursuit of the 25 to 30 recruits with 5-star designations every year, Gard simply needs to get back to doing what UW did until its “get old, stay old” philosophy was disrupted in recent years. He needs to recruit players from the next group, the 4-stars and 3-stars who rank in the top 150 to 175 on national recruiting lists and — this is important — who have the potential to develop into high-quality Big Ten Conference players at some point in their careers.

