Tom Oates: Prospect of full college football season no longer a Hail Mary

One look at the bottom line tells you why. Missing a season of football would have significant economic fallout for schools that are already in a hole financially after students were forced to pack up and head home in mid-March. Where there’s a will there’s a way, and schools are aggressively trying to find a way because the reality is many of them can’t afford not to play sports in the first semester.

Though the story changes daily, there are positive signs that football will be played, perhaps even in September:

First, nothing was going to happen until the coronavirus numbers started trending in the right direction, testing became more available and the stress on the healthcare system began to ease. Though a vaccine could be a long way off, those things are happening in many areas of the country.

Indeed, the country is starting to reopen, step by step. Some spike in coronavirus cases is expected to result from that, but if it can be limited it would be a sign that the worst is behind us and life can gradually return to normal during the summer months.