Tom Oates: Packers offense covering for inconsistent defense during strong start to season

“Everything that we gave them in the first half, it was on our part,” Gary said. “We knew coming in, all we had to do was settle down. They had two big drives and then we started chipping away, started getting more three-and-outs, three-and-outs. We came into halftime and just said we got to keep playing our keys. They’re showing us everything that we’re seeing on film. We just got to keep playing. Having the defense that we have and the brotherhood how we have, it was fun to go out there and play.”

Still, the first-half defensive numbers were ugly. The Lions gained 199 yards total, rushed 16 times for 5.0 yards per carry and Stafford had a 106.0 passer rating.

Those things happen, but the Vikings were even better. For the game, they averaged an incredible 7.8 yards per play, rushed 22 times for a 6.1-yard average and had a quarterback, Kirk Cousins, with a 118.6 passer rating.

The best thing the Packers did Sunday was to make the Lions one-dimensional. The Packers’ struggling run defense was without its best lineman, injured nose tackle Kenny Clark, but the team’s scoring outburst forced the Lions to abandon the run, calling only five runs in the second half.