Tom Oates: Packers need more than Rodgers to beat Vikings

If you compare the rosters of the Packers and Vikings, the obvious difference is Rodgers. He’s a playmaking genius, as he showed in rallying the Packers to 24 second-half points and a victory against an excellent Bears defense, while Cousins is a game manager. A really good game manager, but a game manager nonetheless. The Packers also have a better offensive line.

“There’s no weaknesses on their defense,” Rodgers said. “You look at all three levels. A lot of times when you’re playing a defense, when you think about the team, you can maybe name three or four guys off the top of your head that you know about or you’ve seen play or you’ve heard about. It’s different with this team. You know most of them because they’re big names. It’s a lot of big names on that team, a lot of guys who have gotten paid second contracts and made a lot of plays for a number of years. And Mike is obviously a fantastic coach. He has those guys prepared. He has a great scheme that other people have tried to copy across the league.”