Tom Oates: Packers must improve their speed to compete

If the biggest takeaway from Super Bowl LIV was Patrick Mahomes is the next gen Aaron Rodgers, the second-biggest revelation was this: You can’t beat speed.

It turns out the future of offense in the NFL is not a return to an old-school power running game or deceiving defenses with a steady diet of jet sweeps and end arounds, real or fake. The Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday showed speed remains the fastest route to a championship.

Although the Super Bowl offenses were built differently — the Chiefs throw first, the 49ers run first — they are based on the same principle. Both teams flood the field with fast, quick players and try to create room for them to run. Indeed, the Super Bowl combatants featured the two fastest sets of skill players in the NFL.

Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback, has supplanted Rodgers as the NFL’s top playmaker at the position, a designation the Green Bay Packers quarterback held for a decade. But whether you have a dual-threat quarterback in the mold of Mahomes and Rodgers or a system quarterback like San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, you need to surround him with speed these days. And the more the merrier.

The Chiefs and 49ers have done that. The Packers have not.