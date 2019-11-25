Tom Oates: Packers, LaFleur outcoached, outplayed, overmatched

The 49ers forced the Packers offense into many of the mistakes that have left it in unfavorable down-and-distance situations all season, leading to a low percentage of third-down conversions. The Packers were an incredible 1-15 on third-down conversions against the 49ers and it could have been worse. They were 0-for-14 until they finally converted one with 55 seconds to play and reserves on the field.

“There was a lot of stuff today that was concerning, quite frankly,” LaFleur said.

The game was over by halftime, when the 49ers took a 23-0 lead. For the Packers, the same pattern repeated itself throughout the opening half: Their own mistakes wrecked an offensive possession, a poor punt from slumping JK Scott led to good field position for the 49ers and it was up to the Packers defense to hold the fort. It did for awhile but it finally caved in under the pressure.

The offensive production was disturbing because the Packers had similar problems during their last West Coast trip, a 26-11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers two games earlier. In the first half against the 49ers, the Packers had 3-and-outs on five of eight first-half possessions, were 0-for-9 on third-down conversions and totaled 60 yards on 34 plays.