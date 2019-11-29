Tom Oates: Packers don't have the look of a champion

King: Staying healthy has always been King’s biggest problem and, though he has missed some time, he has played in every game this season. King’s problem now is inconsistency. He has the length and speed to be a No. 1 cornerback, but he still has too many breakdowns in coverage.

King does have a team-leading three interceptions and shows a nose for the ball. He belongs on the field, but one gets the impression there’s so much more there.

Savage: After an impressive training camp, the first-round draft pick looked like a rookie who belonged early in the season. He made several big plays, including an interception.

Then Savage injured his ankle in the fifth game, missed the next two and hasn’t been the same player upon his return. Opponents are still killing the Packers by throwing down the middle and, while that’s not all on Savage, he has been virtually invisible in recent weeks.

Valdes-Scantling: The lanky receiver has given the Packers some spectacular plays, though they’ve been few and far between. More was certainly expected in MVS’s second year, but knee and ankle injuries reduced his role and cut into his snap count.