Tom Oates: Packers' defense needs to stop bending so much

It was enough for the Packers to preserve a 24-16 victory over the Panthers, a win that sent them into their bye week with an 8-2 record. But will it be enough to continue winning the rest of the way and completing what has become a special season?

No less an authority than coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers’ bend-but-don’t-break defensive style is not sustainable.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We absolutely have to be better than that,” LaFleur said. “I think we’ll be pretty critical of ourselves in terms of what we’re asking our guys to do. This upcoming (bye) week will give us a pretty good look at what we need to improve upon moving forward. We’ll have a lot of time to self-evaluate.”

The Packers’ self-evaluation process probably could have started during the lengthy replay review, which kept everyone on edge for what seemed like an eternity. Carolina’s potent offense rolled up 401 yards on the Packers but only scored 16 points, a theme through the first 10 games of the season.

Carolina’s 18-play, 83-yard drive in the final 2 minutes, 25 seconds served to emphasize the point that bend-but-don’t-break is no way for a football team to live.