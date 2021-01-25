Tom Oates: On UW basketball for WEDS

If not for their grit, the Badgers wouldn’t still be in third place and in contention in the Big Ten. They were coming off wins over Rutgers and Northwestern and looked like they might be primed for a run in the second half of the Big Ten season, but their failure to string together positive plays on either end of the court led to a frustrating defeat.

On offense, the Badgers kept shooting 3-point shots, even when they didn’t go in. Coach Greg Gard said the 3s were almost all good looks, so UW had to take them. He insisted UW’s defense was the real culprit as it let the Buckeyes get comfortable early and couldn’t cool them down.

“I don’t think we were at the same level today as we had been the last couple of games,” Gard said. “This group, when they’re at their best they’re focused on the defensive end and let the offense come to them, not the other way around. When we get focused on the other way around, we’re not as good as we can be. Our best has always been when we’re locked in defensively.”

Still, finding consistent offense has been a real struggle since the Big Ten season began. In nine Big Ten games, UW is shooting a mere 41.9% compared to its opponents’ 43.3%. The Badgers haven’t cracked 43.6% in any of their last five games.