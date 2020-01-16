Tom Oates on Packers: LaFleur needs to ace this test

But while LaFleur’s wife and two sons accompanied him to the West Coast for the last meeting, even spending the weekend at his brother’s house, there is no such family time built into this trip.

“They’re not going,” LaFleur said.

The lovefest in the November meeting ended sometime during the game’s first few minutes, when the 49ers forced and recovered a fumble by quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the 2, punched it in for a touchdown and never looked back en route to a dominant, 37-8 victory. The teams may have been running offenses hatched in the same incubator, but they looked nothing alike on that day as the 49ers outmuscled and outplayed the Packers.

The natural reaction after the most lopsided loss in Green Bay’s 14-3 season was to blame the familiarity between the coaches and teams. Was LaFleur wound so tight that week that the Packers players followed suit? Did LaFleur try to outthink the room and change things up so much in terms of strategy that his players made mistakes?

Outwardly anyway, the familiarity between the staffs didn’t play much of a role in the outcome. LaFleur insisted it won’t be this time, either.