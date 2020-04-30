Tom Oates on GBP for SAT

The future of the Green Bay Packers is now tied to Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
But what about the present?
Despite the Packers trading up in the first round to select Love, he is a project who likely won’t see the field until 2022 at the earliest.
Whether you agree or disagree with general manager Brian Gutekunst’s decision to draft Aaron Rodgers’ eventual successor despite obvious needs elsewhere, one thing is not open to debate: In terms of the upcoming season, the Packers are no better now than they were before the draft. And when you factor in their personnel losses and relative inactivity in free agency, they might not be as good as the team that went 13-3 last season before being mauled by San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.
Though the Packers were one step from the Super Bowl, the draft did little to help them close the gap on the 49ers or hold off the other NFC contenders, most of whom found more immediate help over the weekend than they did. Indeed, by not moving forward, the Packers lost ground.
With the draft over and free agency largely played out, here is an offseason ranking of the top 10 teams in the NFC (2019 record in parentheses):
1. San Francisco (13-3): The 49ers plugged key holes during the draft, using first-round picks on defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and sending two picks to Washington for offensive tackle Trent Williams. Kinlaw replaces DeForest Buckner, Aiyuk steps in for Emmanual Sanders and Williams will take over for Joe Staley, who retired. A Deebo Samuel-type, Aiyuk will be an upgrade over Sanders and Williams is younger than Staley. On paper, the 49ers are even better than they were last year.
2. New Orleans (13-3): If the 49ers don’t have the best roster in the NFC, the Saints do. That luxury allowed them to draft two future starters — center Cesar Ruiz and tight end Adam Trautman — early. Former University of Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, a third-round steal, is the only immediate help the Saints got. Of course, they didn’t need much.
3. Minnesota (10-6): Salary-cap woes hit the Vikings hard, but no one had a better draft. Among their 15 picks, they got immediate starters in wide receiver Justin Jefferson, cornerback Jeff Gladney and offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland. Jefferson replaces Stefon Diggs and Gladney, Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand provide much-needed new blood at cornerback. The Vikings also restocked their defensive front with swift linebacker Troy Dye and underrated linemen D.J. Wonnum, James Lynch and Kenny Willekes. If the Vikings jump over the Packers in the NFC North, this draft will be the reason.
4. Dallas (8-8): The Cowboys re-signed wide receiver Amari Cooper and kept quarterback Dak Prescott for now, which gives new coach Mike McCarthy a full cupboard on offense. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs plugged holes with the first two picks in what was a strong draft for Jerry Jones. Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and ex-UW center Tyler Biadasz are NFL-ready should the need arise.
5. Green Bay (13-3): Signing offensive tackle Rick Wagner to replace Bryan Bulaga and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey to replace Blake Martinez in free agency is a wash at best. Second-round running back A.J. Dillon and third-round H-back Josiah Deguara will play, but how much? Due largely to the trade for Love, needs at wide receiver, defensive end and inside linebacker weren’t addressed in a meaningful way during the draft, which could come back to haunt the Packers this season.
6. Tampa Bay (7-9): As if adding quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to a productive offense wasn’t enough, the Buccaneers drafted well. First-round right tackle Tristan Wirfs will protect Brady and running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn and wide receiver Tyler Johnson will add to the skill around him. There wasn’t much help for the defense, but the Buccaneers became instant contenders in the NFC this offseason.
7. Seattle (11-5): First-rounder Jordyn Brooks has the speed the Seahawks love at linebacker and defensive ends Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson should aid an anemic pass rush off the edge. Getting 6-foot-7 tight end Colby Parkinson should help quarterback Russell Wilson in the red zone. Despite a typically strange draft, the Seahawks will again contend.
8. Philadelphia (9-7): The Eagles were panned for emulating the Packers by using a second-round pick on quarterback Jalen Hurts as an insurance policy for oft-injured Carson Wentz. But at least they filled their biggest need first by landing first-round speedster Jalen Reagor at wide receiver. Linebacker Davion Taylor and safety K’Von Wallace also filled needs.
9. Los Angeles (9-7): Two years removed from the Super Bowl, the Rams hit the salary-cap wall and are retooling. They did a decent job in the draft, finding replacements for running back Todd Gurley, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. with their first three picks in Cam Akers, Van Jefferson and Terrell Lewis. But it’ll be a while before the Rams see another Super Bowl.
10. Chicago (8-8): The Bears didn’t get blanked in the draft despite having no first-round pick because of the Khalil Mack trade. Getting cornerback Jaylon Johnson in the second round was a stroke of luck. Second-round tight end Cole Kmet was a luxury pick after the Bears signed Jimmy Graham, but he’ll be needed. Fifth-round pass rusher Trevis Gipson could surprise. Unless the weird Mitch Trubisky-Nick Foles quarterback derby gets in the way, the Bears should be better.
