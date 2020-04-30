Tom Oates on GBP for SAT

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The future of the Green Bay Packers is now tied to Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

But what about the present?

Despite the Packers trading up in the first round to select Love, he is a project who likely won’t see the field until 2022 at the earliest.

Whether you agree or disagree with general manager Brian Gutekunst’s decision to draft Aaron Rodgers’ eventual successor despite obvious needs elsewhere, one thing is not open to debate: In terms of the upcoming season, the Packers are no better now than they were before the draft. And when you factor in their personnel losses and relative inactivity in free agency, they might not be as good as the team that went 13-3 last season before being mauled by San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.

Though the Packers were one step from the Super Bowl, the draft did little to help them close the gap on the 49ers or hold off the other NFC contenders, most of whom found more immediate help over the weekend than they did. Indeed, by not moving forward, the Packers lost ground.

With the draft over and free agency largely played out, here is an offseason ranking of the top 10 teams in the NFC (2019 record in parentheses):