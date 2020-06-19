Tom Oates: On Bucks contract with Giannis

Antetokounmpo essentially grew up in the city after arriving from Greece as a teenager. He moved his entire family to Milwaukee after he was drafted, watched two of his brothers graduate from Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay and recently had a child. He is heavily involved in charities and social initiatives in the city. He has spoken about how loyal he is and his actions have backed that up.

Of course, the almighty dollar sometimes gets in the way of loyalty and there will be a financial component to Antetokounmpo’s decision as well.

For the uninitiated, here’s how the system works. At the end of the playoffs, the NBA free agency period begins and a player with one year remaining on his contract can negotiate a designated veteran extension — commonly called a supermax extension — with his team. The supermax extension is designed to give a team a leg up in terms of keeping their stars because they can offer them more money than any other team and can guarantee the contract for five years instead of four.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst has already stated the team plans to offer Antetokounmpo a supermax contract. The Bucks can pay Antetokounmpo 35% of the salary cap for five years with 8% raises per year while other teams can offer only 30% of the cap for four years with 5% raises.