Tom Oates: No identity no crisis for Packers

People are concerned that winning by hook or by crook as Green Bay has done won’t be sustainable in the playoffs and they might be right. At this point, however, other things are more important to the Packers.

Standing atop the list is getting to 12 wins and securing the first or second seed in the NFC playoffs, largely because of the home-field advantage and the bye week that goes with it. Those things are always important, but with the NFC looking top-heavy this season, they are more important than ever, especially for a team that can use all the help it can get.

“I think the NFC is as deep as I’ve seen it in a long time, especially with the number of teams that have eight or more wins,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “I think home-field advantage will definitely help. You’ve seen some of the bigger games this year from some of the top seeds, home-field advantage has meant something in those games. So we’d love to be one of those top-two seeds and have to have a team come to us after a week break. But we have a long way to go until we get there.”

The final stretch of road for the Packers starts Sunday when Washington comes to Lambeau Field. After that, they play Chicago at home before finishing with games at Minnesota and Detroit.