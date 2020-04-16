Tom Oates: NFL scouts love Bucky Badgers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A segment of University of Wisconsin fans might not understand or appreciate UW’s reputation as one of college football’s leading developmental programs, but one group out there is thoroughly impressed.

We’re talking about NFL scouts.

UW has been taking 3-star recruits and turning them into 4- and 5-star players for more than two decades, a pattern that is reflected not only in the Badgers’ winning record but in the number of players they’ve had picked in the NFL draft and the success those players have had once they reached the league.

NFL scouts have enormous respect for how UW develops recruits into the best players they can be. Whether it’s weight training, technique work, football IQ or general accountability, the Badgers get high marks from NFL personnel departments. Teams that select UW players know they’re getting NFL-ready performers.

The proof is in the drafting.

Running back Jonathan Taylor, linebacker Zack Baun and center Tyler Biadasz are expected to go in the first three rounds of the 2020 draft, which starts next Thursday. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and linebacker Chris Orr also could hear their names called in the later rounds and wide receiver A.J. Taylor and guard Jason Erdmann should land in NFL camps as undrafted rookies.