Tom Oates: Lackluster better than losing

"It's hard to win in this league," offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga said. "I can’t overstate that enough, but we need to clean things up and be better. We left a lot of yards, a lot of points (out there), made that thing a lot more difficult on ourselves than we should have. Obviously I’m happy we won, I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Give the win away.’ No, we want it. But we need to be better going into these next three weeks. These are big games and we need to improve and be cleaner against division opponents going forward."

The offense began its first season under LaFleur on an upward trajectory for eight games. Then it scored 11 points against the Los Angeles Chargers and it hasn't been the same since.

At least the Packers know they can't go on like this because Chicago is on a three-game roll and Minnesota likely will be playoff team. If the Packers can't put away New York and Washington, how can they expect to do it against those two?

"I wouldn't say I'm concerned," LaFleur said. "It was more or less we had a lot of short fields today and we didn't capitalize on those. We've got to take a look at the film critically and clean up whatever we need to clean up and make sure that our plan is tight and that our guys know what to do when they're out there. We've got to get better."