Tom Oates: Knowing exactly where they stand

The Packers had only 93 yards on offense in the first half as the 49ers controlled the running game and got pressure on quarterback Aaron Rodgers every time they needed it, either by winning one-on-ones or scheming up a blitz.

“That is a pretty fast and physical team, there’s no doubt about it,” LaFleur said. “That’s just the whole philosophy of that defense, especially with their front seven, the linebackers, is that they want speed. And they are a fast team. You look at their running backs, all their backs can run, and shoot, their wideouts run really well, tight end, their O-linemen. That is a fast team and they were better and faster and more physical than us tonight.”

They were better in both games, which is as good a starting point as any for where the Packers need to improve on this promising season. They need more speed at wide receiver, tight end and in the front seven on defense, especially at linebacker.

LaFleur’s inexperience showed at times this season, and it did again Sunday when the 49ers stayed one step ahead of the Packers all day. The good news? He always showed an ability to learn from his mistakes.