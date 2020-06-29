Tom Oates: I'm outta here

I know I appreciate that, along with many other things.

I can’t say enough about the many true professionals who passed through the WSJ newsroom over the past 40 years. I have enormous respect for the beat writers I worked with in Madison and my media colleagues from around the state and nation who take great pride in doing a good job for you, the fans. I have thoroughly enjoyed the relationships with athletes, coaches and others I’ve developed over the years — yes, even the ones I went nose-to-nose with on occasion. And I have great appreciation for the fans, without whom my job would not have existed.

Unfortunately, too many late games on deadline, too many early morning flights and too much regimentation of media access to players and coaches have made the job less enjoyable than it once was. The COVID-19 pandemic stole the last few months of my career, but I’ve been heartened lately to see athletes and coaches of all colors finding their voice and using their platform to provide leadership on social issues. I’ve always said sports are more important than people think and they are proving it.