Tom Oates: Giving the Gophers a bunch to gnaw on

It wasn't necessarily the University of Wisconsin's intent to put on film its most diversified offense of the season before its biggest game of the season.
However, every little bit helps and with their 606-yard offensive explosion in a 45-24 victory over Purdue Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, the 14th-ranked Badgers sent a message to 11th-ranked Minnesota prior to their winner-take-all game for the Big Ten Conference West Division title next week in Minneapolis.
That message? Happy viewing, Golden Gophers.
It has taken much of the season for UW to find its sweet spot on offense, one that maximizes the running of tailback Jonathan Taylor yet also uses the rest of the talent on the depth chart, especially the deep wide receiver corps.
UW found that comfort zone Saturday with a diverse offense that featured real-and-imagined jet sweeps, frequent runs from the wildcat formation, two quarterback sneaks, effective play-action passing and, of course, 222 rushing yards from the incomparable Taylor. If nothing else, the Badgers gave Minnesota plenty of think about going into their much-anticipated showdown.
"I feel like it's always good to put a lot on film," quarterback Jack Coan said. "It makes the other team have to prepare for a lot more."
Minnesota's preparation will include a heavy dose of the jet sweep and fake jet sweeps, which UW has now used extensively for three games, and the wildcat formation with Coan split wide and tailback Garrett Groshek or wide receiver Aron Cruickshank taking direct snaps. Coach Paul Chryst broke that out in a big way against Purdue.
The result was a multifaceted offense that piled up 403 rushing and 203 passing yards, the most total yardage UW has had in a game since it had 627 against Nebraska in 2014. Yes, that was the game when Melvin Gordon rushed for a then-NCAA record 408 yards. UW was just as dynamic Saturday, only in a much different way.
"It's just implementing the wildcat with the jets and just showing that we can be a dynamic offense," wide receiver Kendric Pryor said. "We're not just run-downhill, try-to-beat-you-up, even though that's what Wisconsin is known for. We can switch it up, pass a little bit, go wildcat and jet formations trying to open up the box a little bit. It just show teams we're capable of doing more than just running the ball."
Consider it done. Indeed, finding different ways to run the ball has been the key to UW's three-game resurgence after its offense became too one-dimensional and got bogged down during the middle portion of the season.
Against Purdue, Groshek used his uncanny ability to find the right hole to run nine times for 55 yards, most coming from the wildcat. Cruickshank, who has blazing speed, had three carries for 47 yards, all from the wildcat. Both had touchdown runs as well.
"I like it a lot because they have to really play honest," center Tyler Biadasz said. "Grosh did a really good job today running the wildcat and Cruick did, too. It was really dynamic. It's a good way for us to really spread the field out. They've got to play honest and if they make a mistake, it's a big hit."
The wide receivers were also active in the run game, with Pryor gaining 56 yards on two carries and A.J. Taylor gaining 16 yards on three carries. And don't forget Coan, who had quarterback sneaks of 5 and 3 yards while Purdue was scrambling around trying to plug leaks elsewhere.
Save for one interception, Coan was sharp against the Boilermakers, but it was UW's inability to mount a consistently effective passing game that slowed the offense earlier in the season. Saturday, the wide receivers continued the resurgence they began in last week's victory over Nebraska, with Quintez Cephus catching five passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, Pryor catching four for 47 yards and Jack Dunn catching an 18-yard touchdown pass.
"Speaking off the last two games, it shows that us receivers can make plays," Pryor said. "That's something that we knew all along since we got here. We've always known we can make plays. You know when you get the opportunity you've just got to take advantage of it. I just feel like the past two weeks us wideouts have taken the opportunity to show people that when we do get the rock, we make plays with the ball."
The offensive variety manifested itself most on third down. UW was 9-for-11 on third-down conversions, its best mark in a Big Ten game since at least 1997. No wonder punter Anthony Lotti was given the day off.
The only downside was Coan's interception and five fumbles, three of which UW lost. Two of the fumbles were on botched exchanges, one with wide receiver Danny Davis on a jet sweep, another when Taylor didn't control a handdoff from Cruickshank.
But if that's the price you pay for using non-traditional ball-handlers, it was worth it because UW is finally getting the ball into the hands of all of its playmakers, not just Taylor.
"We're smart and we're using our players in a smart way," Biadasz said. "We're using our talents and that's what you've got to do. If you've got athletes, you've got to use them and you've got to use them to your advantage. I think we're doing a great job of that and the wildcat this week was a big hit for us."
Just in time for Minnesota, too.