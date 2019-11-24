Tom Oates: Giving the Gophers a bunch to gnaw on

The result was a multifaceted offense that piled up 403 rushing and 203 passing yards, the most total yardage UW has had in a game since it had 627 against Nebraska in 2014. Yes, that was the game when Melvin Gordon rushed for a then-NCAA record 408 yards. UW was just as dynamic Saturday, only in a much different way.

"It's just implementing the wildcat with the jets and just showing that we can be a dynamic offense," wide receiver Kendric Pryor said. "We're not just run-downhill, try-to-beat-you-up, even though that's what Wisconsin is known for. We can switch it up, pass a little bit, go wildcat and jet formations trying to open up the box a little bit. It just show teams we're capable of doing more than just running the ball."

Consider it done. Indeed, finding different ways to run the ball has been the key to UW's three-game resurgence after its offense became too one-dimensional and got bogged down during the middle portion of the season.

Against Purdue, Groshek used his uncanny ability to find the right hole to run nine times for 55 yards, most coming from the wildcat. Cruickshank, who has blazing speed, had three carries for 47 yards, all from the wildcat. Both had touchdown runs as well.