Tom Oates: Former Packer Butler deserves to be in Pro Football Hall of Fame

LeRoy Butler belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

You know it, I know it and, increasingly, the people who vote for the Hall of Fame know it.

The former Green Bay Packers safety wins almost all statistical comparisons with the other finalists at his position and, more important, passes the eye test for Hall of Famers. He was a standout on one of the best teams in the 1990s and his tremendous versatility made him a pioneer in changing the role of the safety in the NFL.

Still, there was little buzz for Butler as a Hall candidate until two years ago. The safety position had long been disrespected by the voters and Butler was overshadowed on his own team by quarterback Brett Favre and defensive end Reggie White, two first-ballot Hall of Famers. But lately the Hall voters seem intent on righting their wrongs regarding safeties and no one has been more wronged than Butler.

He is a Hall finalist for the first time, which means he is one of the 15 former stars — four of them safeties — whose candidacies will be discussed at the annual selection meeting this weekend. Even if Butler doesn’t make the cut, he finally seems to be on a trajectory that will land him in the Hall at some point.