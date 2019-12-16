Tom Oates: Despite the warts, winning continues

Sunday’s win was Exhibit A of their inability to finish. After taking a 10-7 halftime lead, the Packers blitzed the tough Bears defense on two third-quarter touchdown drives. But after going 139 yards on a mere 10 plays on the two possessions, their offense stopped attacking, the Bears grabbed the momentum and suddenly the Packers defense was on its heels as well.

On their final five possessions, the Packers punted five times and had and one first down. On their final five possessions, the Bears had 265 yards, 10 points and enough momentum to throw an unexpected scare into the Packers.

Clearly, the Packers were guilty of taking their foot off the gas. That could be LaFleur’s inexperience showing because the aggressive mentality he showed while going for it on two fourth downs in the first half had disappeared by the fourth quarter. Or it could be that the Packers don’t have the talent to bury teams with strong, four-quarter efforts.

“I think we have a bunch of guys that are going to fight for every inch out there and that are resilient and care about each other,” LaFleur said. “That’s what I love about this football team. These guys care about each other, and they’re willing to do the little things, they’re willing to embrace their roles, no matter what that role is, in order to find a way to win football games.”