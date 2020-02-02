Tom Oates: Battered Badgers weather the storm

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball program has been a proud one for more than two decades, a consistent winner built on discipline, defense, toughness and teamwork.
After a rough week in which some of its dirty laundry uncharacteristically was aired in public, however, the program had people wondering about its direction and whether it could maintain its status as a perennial Big Ten Conference contender and NCAA tournament participant.
Saturday, the Badgers answered that question the best way they could have. Despite being short-handed due to Kobe King's departure from the program and Brad Davison's one-game Big Ten suspension, they showed that, yes, UW is still UW.
With their 64-63 victory over 14th-ranked Michigan State before a Kohl Center crowd that was apprehensive early but caught fire when UW drilled some early 3-point shots, the Badgers showed the bottom hasn't fallen out of the program and there is still much to be accomplished this season. Better yet, they did it in the most UW way possible.
With tough defense down the stretch. With grit and determination when Michigan State made two runs at them in the second half. With every member of what was essentially a seven-man rotation making vital contributions. With a togetherness that was reawakened by the criticism the program was taking.
"I think it brought us together," guard D'Mitrik Trice said. "We knew we had to stick together with a limited number of guys playing today. I think it really did just bring us together throughout practice, before shootaround. I think that our guys really stuck together and we bought into what our coaches were saying. And the coaches did a really good job of staying level-headed and not getting too high and not getting too low when they were making their runs or we were making our runs. I feel like we were all together throughout the whole game and even in the practices leading up to it."
Coach Greg Gard declared Thursday that he would take his team into battle against anyone. But against an athletic, deep Spartans team that, as expected, really cranked up the pressure after it trailed by 16 points at halftime, UW easily could have caved in.
Instead, the Badgers were supremely efficient on offense in the first half, played outstanding defense over the final 11 minutes, battled Michigan State almost evenly on the boards — no small feat — and scored just enough down the stretch to push their Big Ten record to 6-5.
"I think the biggest thing was just playing together, playing for each other," forward Nate Reuvers said. "That's a message Coach Gard always has for us but he just emphasized it more after the events (of the week)."
One person who noticed was Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. A mentor to Gard, he took issue with people who questioned whether UW's program was in disarray. Although he was deeply disappointed in Michigan State's defense in the first half, Izzo gave credit to the Badgers for ignoring the distractions and battling like they did.
"I'm happy for Gard," Izzo said. "I'm a coach's coach and we got our ass kicked today by a team that played for their coach, played for their school, played for each other. I don't know all the situations with what happened, don't really care. But that is a great example of somebody reaching down, a group of people, and playing for their coach, their program and their school. As disappointed as I am, I can take a little joy in my profession that kids still rallied around and the fans were great. They deserved to win."
Gard and Izzo had talked during the week and Gard, who took over the UW program from his mentor, Bo Ryan, early in the 2015-16 season, clearly appreciated the opportunity to get advice from one of the game's greatest coaches.
"I have great respect for Tom," Gard said. "I always say you never take criticism from anybody you would never take advice from. I'll ask advice from Tom Izzo, I'll ask advice from Bo, I'll ask advice from (former UW coach) Dick Bennett, people that I really trust in this profession that have been there, done that and gone through the battles. It's not easy and you have to continue to find ways knowing that at times there's going to be rough spots you're going to hit. You're going to have hard seasons. You're going to have different things that come at you. I appreciate his call the other night because he isn't afraid to tell it how it is, much like Bo and much like Dick."
Izzo did give UW one more piece of advice Saturday. He said UW's challenge will be to come back strong in its next game because "it's always the first game when you go through adversity that you reach down and you play at a different level."
If nothing else, UW now understands what it will take to finish strong. The schedule eases up a bit in the final nine Big Ten games, but even with Davison back Wednesday at Minnesota the Badgers know they have to stick together, players and coaches.
"They compete," Gard said. "They are a tight-knit group in that locker room. They understand and appreciate and embrace wearing that 'W' and how much pride in the people you represent with that. And they don't take that lightly. They played with energy."
Saturday, they also played with pride. That's something UW has always had. Now we know it still does.
Tom Oates is a columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.