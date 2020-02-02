Tom Oates: Battered Badgers weather the storm

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball program has been a proud one for more than two decades, a consistent winner built on discipline, defense, toughness and teamwork.

After a rough week in which some of its dirty laundry uncharacteristically was aired in public, however, the program had people wondering about its direction and whether it could maintain its status as a perennial Big Ten Conference contender and NCAA tournament participant.

Saturday, the Badgers answered that question the best way they could have. Despite being short-handed due to Kobe King's departure from the program and Brad Davison's one-game Big Ten suspension, they showed that, yes, UW is still UW.

With their 64-63 victory over 14th-ranked Michigan State before a Kohl Center crowd that was apprehensive early but caught fire when UW drilled some early 3-point shots, the Badgers showed the bottom hasn't fallen out of the program and there is still much to be accomplished this season. Better yet, they did it in the most UW way possible.

With tough defense down the stretch. With grit and determination when Michigan State made two runs at them in the second half. With every member of what was essentially a seven-man rotation making vital contributions. With a togetherness that was reawakened by the criticism the program was taking.