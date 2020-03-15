Tom Oates: Badgers the very model of resilience

Not that it needs to be said, but it’s a crying shame the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team wasn’t able to finish what it started.
The same goes for the UW women’s hockey team, elite Badgers individual-sport athletes such as Beata Nelson, Alicia Monson and Olli Hoard, and all the state high school basketball players — boys and girls — whose end-of-the-season dreams were dashed for reasons beyond their control. My heart especially goes out to the college and prep seniors in all sports who will never be able to make up for the opportunity that was lost.
But let’s get two things out of the way: First, the high school, college and professional sports organizations that pulled the plug on their competitions had no choice given the growing threat of the new coronavirus and what should always be our No. 1 concern — the health of our citizens.
Second, we will miss watching the games that entertain us, but we will get by without them.
Before we close the book on this UW basketball team, however, we should thank the Badgers for teaching us a valuable lesson.
Sadly, they weren’t able to chase titles in the Big Ten Conference or NCAA tournaments, but by overcoming a string of adversities, winning their final eight games and coming out of nowhere to claim a share of the Big Ten’s regular-season title, the Badgers not only ended the season as champions, they showed us the folly of jumping to conclusions, having knee-jerk overreactions to losses and writing off players and coaches simply because they’re going through a rough stretch, all of which are commonplace in today’s win-now-or-else, social media-dominated world.
One of the biggest changes in sports fans over the past 10 years has been a rush to judgment when things go south. Maybe it’s only the vocal minority who are being heard on social media or maybe it’s younger fans who don’t remember the bad old days at UW, but the Badgers got caught in the cross-hairs of criticism this season.
When UW opened with a 5-5 record, the sniping began. It didn’t matter that transfer center Micah Potter wasn’t eligible for the first 10 games because the NCAA is a clueless organization. Then, as Potter was working his way into the mix on the court, there was more upheaval when starter Kobe King abruptly quit the program and, about the same time, strength and conditioning coach Eric Helland was forced to resign over his use of a racial epithet (this particular knee-jerk overreaction was courtesy of the UW administration). At one point, UW was a disappointing 13-10 overall and 6-6 in the Big Ten.
The social-media voices were howling right about then. Among the most consistent themes: Greg Gard can’t recruit, can’t develop players and can’t coach when the game is on the line, many of the players aren’t good enough and should never had been recruited to UW and, of course, Gard is a poor leader who needs to be replaced immediately, if not sooner.
Over the final eight games, Gard and his players proved every one of those criticisms wrong. Dead wrong. The players expanded their offensive games, the team won every close game and, above all, everyone came together and restored UW’s greatest asset — its envied locker-room culture.
Indeed, six players led UW in scoring during the eight-game winning streak, UW went 6-0 in games decided by eight points or less from Feb. 1 on, and any notion that King’s departure would wreck the program was put to rest during that joyous locker room scene after the Badgers clinched a share of the regular-season title at Indiana. If anything, King’s departure forced everyone to re-evaluate the situation and brought the coaches and players closer together.
By the end, UW looked like almost every other UW team under Gard or former coach Bo Ryan over the past 20 years. The Badgers played together, enjoyed playing together and were very hard to beat. Oh, and Gard was named coach of the year in the Big Ten.
Not only did UW go 16-5 after that 5-5 start, but it did so against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. In all, 22 of UW’s 31 games came against teams that finished in the top 63 of the NET rankings. More telling, the Badgers were 7-2 against teams in the top 30.
To further illustrate the point about jumping to conclusions, early season losses to Saint Mary’s and Richmond were regarded as unthinkable at the time. Well, Saint Mary’s ended up 31st and Richmond 38th in the NET rankings. In retrospect, UW suffered only one bad loss all season and even that carried an asterisk because New Mexico was off to a strong start when it lost two starters to suspensions and went in the tank.
The sad fact is that realities such as roster uncertainty, tough opponents and the unpredictable bounce of the ball no longer seem to resonate with fans. All they seem to care about is if a team wins or loses.
Unfortunately, that’s not the way sports works. The best team doesn’t always win. Not all players develop as quickly as you might like. Games are won or lost when good shots rim out, 20-year-olds make poor decisions, referees blow calls and, yes, coaches don’t call the right plays.
By all means, fans should be critical of the players and coaches they follow. Everyone has opinions and yours or mine might be just as valid as anyone else’s. But not every game has to be a referendum on whether a player or a coach or a team is good enough to meet whatever standards you place on the program. It’s usually best to wait and see what the finished product looks like.
That’s a lesson we should carry into next season. If everyone returns, UW probably will be ranked in top 12 or 15 nationally. Expectations will be great, but as we found out this year, keeping them in perspective is even greater.
Tom Oates is a columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.