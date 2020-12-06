Tom Oates: Badgers' season going up in smoke

The University of Wisconsin’s football season, so promising after the Badgers steamrolled Illinois and Michigan in their first two games, unraveled completely in the next two.
The reason is as surprising as anything that has happened in this season full of surprises.
For the second consecutive game, UW’s offense did a host of uncharacteristic things — turning the ball over, committing penalties, settling for field goals — as the 18th-ranked Badgers fell to 10th-ranked Indiana 14-6 Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
The loss, coming on the heels of a 17-7 defeat at Northwestern two weeks ago, has taken UW from dreaming of a national championship to a point where it now must scramble just to finish with a winning record in a season that has been both shortened and interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The defense played well enough to win both games, but the offense, after introducing talented young quarterback Graham Mertz to the college football world and putting up 94 points in the first two games, has lost any sort of identity.
Sure, Northwestern and Indiana are ranked teams and Big Ten Conference title contenders that field above-average defenses with physical fronts. But the similarities between the two defeats reveal a UW offense that has little explosiveness and doesn’t throw the ball with enough consistency to finish off long drives in the end zone.
As they did against Northwestern, the Badgers moved the ball decently against Indiana, totaling 342 yards compared to 217 for the Hoosiers. This time, though, the Badgers couldn’t even score a touchdown, settling for two field goals.
“I thought the kids put it out there and played and put forth the effort,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “That I really do believe. But you’ve got to score more points to give yourself a better chance to win and we didn’t.”
That qualifies as a shocker given UW’s track record against Indiana. In the previous 10 games dating back to 2005, the Badgers averaged 51.2 points per game against the Hoosiers. Not surprisingly, they won all 10 games.
Indiana has become a better, more physical defense under coach Tom Allen, but UW’s offense has lost its way in a season where that is easy to do. Saturday, Mertz showed his inexperience with two turnovers and some questionable throws that stalled drives in the red zone, the ongoing injuries at wide receiver left tight end Jake Ferguson as the only reliable target and someone Indiana could double team in the red zone, the running game didn’t produce enough to carry the offense by itself and penalties took away first downs or put UW behind the chains.
It was a far cry from the offense that averaged 47 points per outing after two games and put championship visions in the heads of UW and its fans. The last time UW scored in single digits in consecutive games was in 1991, when it totaled 13 points in losses to Illinois and Michigan State.
The slump left Chryst mystified immediately after the game.
“We’ve had two games now where we didn’t score a lot of points and the two games before that we scored a lot of points,” he said. “It’s something you look at. I don’t know that I have the answer for you right now. I thought some guys stepped up ... but obviously we’ve got to score more points than what we’ve been doing to give ourselves a chance.”
One of the problems is that Mertz, near-perfect in his debut and solid in his second game, has shown that even a supremely talented freshman quarterback goes through growing pains. He didn’t sense a pass-protection breakdown on a cornerback blitz and lost a fumble, then threw an interception on a ball where he and freshman wide receiver Chimere Dike didn’t appear to be on the same page. Twice on third down near the goal line, Mertz forced the ball to wide receiver Kendric Pryor even though Pryor was double-covered and Mertz had time to seek out other options.
But there was more to the lack of offense than the trials and tribulations of a young quarterback. Injuries have robbed the already-thin wide-receiver corps of its best two players. Danny Davis missed the last two games due to injury. Pryor missed the Northwestern game, then played against Indiana until he was injured again late in the third quarter. With little to fear from UW’s deep passing game, Indiana’s aggressive front attacked even more than usual.
Finally, the COVID-related interruptions and scarcity of games this season have prevented the offense from gaining any sort of rhythm. It sounds like an excuse, but playing your fourth game on Dec. 5 is no way to develop continuity on offense.
Unfortunately for the Badgers, a distinct pattern formed in the last two games. UW had five turnovers against Northwestern, two against Indiana. And though they all weren’t on offense, UW had eight penalties for 69 yards against Northwestern and eight penalties for 81 yards against Indiana.
“Turnovers kill drives; penalties kill drives,” offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen said.
Saturday, they combined to kill the Badgers’ season.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed in how we executed,” Mertz said. “We definitely can work on that.”
With a 2-2 record and a game at Iowa remaining, it’s probably a little too late for that.
Tom Oates is a retired columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison. He returns to write occasional columns.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!