Tom Oates: Badgers miss golden chance to finish season with a signature victory

UW tried hard to overcome that. The defense shut down Oregon’s running game and limited the Ducks to 204 total yards. The offense controlled the ball, running 72 plays to Oregon’s 51. And Aron Cruickshank had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and set up another touchdown with a 47-yard return.

Most of the time, UW wins when putting up numbers like that. Not this time. Not against a very good Ducks team that won the Pac-12 Conference title and is on the rise under coach Mario Cristobal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The more telling numbers for the Badgers were three turnovers, nine penalties for 79 yards and two special-teams errors. So while the Rose Bowl was a great spectator game in a sea of bland bowls, UW strayed so far from its principles that it somehow lost in one of its favorite venues to an Oregon team it was beating in most other ways.