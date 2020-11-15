Tom Oates: Badgers looking like the best in the West

The Badgers executed on both sides of the ball like they never missed a practice or a game in pushing their record to 2-0 and dropping Michigan to 1-3. Instead of letting their attention wander while idle, they kept their momentum. It takes a special program to maintain its approach after such a disappointing pause to its season. Even short-handed, the Badgers didn't miss a beat.

"It was a good night," coach Paul Chryst said. "I'm really proud of the way that everyone worked through what we've gone through. It was great to get back to playing, but I thought the coaches put together a heck of a plan and, most importantly, the players made it come to life. I thought they did a nice job of just starting fast — obviously the (two) takeaways were huge — and playing complementary football. ... A lot of guys contributed. That's what we thought coming in was that it was going to take everyone's effort. I think we got a lot of effort out of a ton of guys. But I'm proud of the way not just they handled the night but how they've handled the last three weeks or so."