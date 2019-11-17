Tom Oates: Badgers' defense missing in action

The Badgers’ bend-but-don’t-break approach worked against the Cornhuskers in large part because Nebraska’s run defense had no answer for tailback Jonathan Taylor and UW’s special teams finally chipped in with some big plays. But even though the defense did enough to hold Nebraska almost six points below its scoring average, the season-high 493 yards it allowed raised concerns about its ability to defend spread offenses — like, say, the ones Purdue and Minnesota will be running in UW’s final two Big Ten Conference games.

Indeed, the days when UW’s defense was ranked No. 1 in the nation in almost every defensive category now seem a long way off. In recent games, Illinois, Ohio State and now Nebraska have spread out UW and exposed its inconsistent tackling in one-on-one situations.

Even though Nebraska was missing its shiftiest weapon in wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson Saturday, it still had dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez, running back Dedrick Mills and wide receiver J.D. Spielman as big-time weapons. Coach Scott Frost, known as an offensive innovator, also had a bye week to prepare a game plan for UW.