GREEN BAY — Well, that didn’t take long.
Six snaps, if you were scoring at home.
That’s the amount of time it took for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and tight end Jimmy Graham to give the Green Bay Packers a glimpse into the possibilities a fast, athletic, rangy target at tight end can bring to their remodeled offense, particularly in the red zone.
You can find fault with the decision of Packers coach Mike McCarthy to even play Rodgers in a meaningless exhibition game Thursday night at Lambeau Field, but at least Rodgers used his six snaps constructively, proving that the connection he has developed with Graham, previously confined to the practice field, isn’t a fluke.
On third-and-5 from the 8-yard line against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers looked to his right, then back to his left and fired a high pass into the end zone where only the 6-foot-7 Graham could catch it. Like the former basketball player he is, Graham boxed out 6-1 rookie safety Terrell Edmunds, jumped high and came down with the pass for the Packers’ second touchdown in their 51-34 victory over the Steelers.
Clearly, the franchise quarterback and five-time Pro Bowl tight end have developed a strong chemistry in their short period of time together.
“That was fun,” McCarthy said. “Those two have been having a great camp. You can really see it all week and that’s really what we were looking for – (to) try to get Jimmy a couple throws. And I thought Aaron did a heck of a job the little time he was in there.”
On a night when competing backup quarterbacks Brett Hundley, DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle were solid once again, long-shot wide receiver Jake Kumerown all but locked up a spot on the final roster, cornerback additions Tramon Williams and Josh Jackson had pick-sixes and outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert continued to harrass opposing quarterbacks, nothing was more promising than Graham showing exactly why first-year general manager Brian Gutekunst veered from the franchise’s traditional strategy in free agency and signed him to a three-year, $30-million contract during the offseason.
Asked about Graham earlier in the week, Rodgers raved about “the consistency and the athleticism from a guy that size. We haven’t had that in a while.” They do now and tight end, a non-entity in the Packers offense last season, looks like it should become a major factor this season. Even at 31, Graham has the speed to line up anywhere in the formation and stretch the field vertically, which should give McCarthy and new offensive coordinator Joe Philbin plenty of opportunities to get creative.
“He can do it all over the field,” Rodgers said. “I don’t think he was used a ton the past couple of years in the middle of the field, but he’s an incredible athlete, he’s got a wide, wide catch radius and there’s a lot of things he can do. It’s exciting to be able to have a guy like that.”
Those of you with good memories will remember that on his first preseason series last year Rodgers tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Martellus Bennett, yet another celebrated free-agent tight end. Bennett ultimately proved to be a disaster for the Packers. He was too slow to get downfield, had suspect hands and basically quit on the team after Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone, playing in only seven games before he was dumped.
Graham, who didn’t play in the exhibition opener because of a minor knee injury, figures to be a much more productive acquisition than Bennett and Rodgers’ best downfield target since Jermichael Finley’s career ended abruptly in 2013 due to a neck injury. Graham has been a great red-zone target during an eight-year career that so far has produced 556 catches for 6,800 yards and 69 touchdowns.
Rodgers could use a premier red-zone threat this season after the Packers released veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson, long one of Rodgers’ favorite targets when the Packers got close to the end zone. But Graham is much more than a jump-ball specialist in the end zone. He can outrun safeties and linebackers downfield.
On the Packers’ second offensive possession, Hundley rolled to his left and lofted a pass to Graham, who had gotten behind linebacker Jon Bostic on a corner route. The pass was underthrown, but Graham drew a pass-interference penalty when Bostic grabbed him in desperation.
The game also showcased a revival of the tight end position in the Packers offense. In 2017, Bennett, Lance Kendricks, Richard Rodgers and Emanuel Byrd totaled 56 catches, 627 yards and two touchdowns all season. Against the Steelers, the tight end group of Graham, Kendricks, Byrd, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan combined for nine catches, 106 yards and two touchdowns.
McCarthy said it was was “clearly about as much production as I’ve seen from a tight end group in the preseason” and that the group offers a lot of versatility in both the run and pass games.
“We’ve got some monsters,” Hundley said. “We’re four, five deep in tight ends. We’re going to have a fun year this year with the tight ends.”
One in particular. McCarthy has always said he wants a tight end who can control the middle of the field. Finally, it appears he has one in Graham.
