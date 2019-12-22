'Tis the season to be safe

Food and kitchen safety are particularly important during a holiday season that revolves around cooking, baking and eating. The number of kitchen fires spikes dramatically during this time of year, so make sure the various chefs never leave their creations unattended. It's also important to keep the area around open flames clear of papers and debris. Have a working fire extinguisher ready, and make sure everyone knows how to use it.

Be vigilant about handling raw meat hygienically, which includes keeping hands and utensils clean. With cooked food, be sure it's back in the fridge no more than two hours after serving. And be aware of any serious food allergies among your houseguests.

A few final thoughts: Have your first-aid kit stocked and ready to go. Remind houseguests to keep all medications safely out of sight and beyond reach. Unplug all lights at night and when you leave the house. Be aware of the various batteries that power toys, games and electronics use, as some of them are quite small. Be prepared and know the symptoms of severe food poisoning, which can include persistent vomiting or diarrhea, bloody stools, dehydration, dizziness and fever of over 102 degrees Fahrenheit. If someone falls seriously ill, it's better to call 911 than to drive them for medical help. EMTs can initiate life-saving procedures upon arrival. And finally, find and post the phone number of your local poison control center. You can also get help from the American Association of Poison Control Centers at 1-800-222-1222, or aapcc.org.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

