Teen daughter too stressed by exams

Dear Harriette: My daughter had a horrible time this year going through midterms. She bit all of her fingernails down to nubs. She didn't sleep well for a whole week. She was irritable every single day. And nothing I did helped her. In fact, my very presence seemed to annoy her. I know it's because the pressure is intense at her school, and she feels that she has to do well or she won't get in to college.

I think I should speak to the guidance counselor or principal to find out if the school can do anything to support the students during this particularly stressful period. There are so many stories of teen suicide and drug and alcohol abuse. I feel certain that some of these kids are going to crack in one way or another. I would like to help in any way that I can so that my daughter and her classmates aren't so wigged out. What do you recommend? -- Beyond Stressed Out

Dear Beyond Stressed Out: If you think that your child is in danger of hurting herself beyond her bitten-down nails, you definitely should step in to see how you can alleviate some of her stress. Make sure that you provide her with healthy food to support her during this tough period. Be attentive and present so that she knows that you are willing to help her at a moment's notice.

