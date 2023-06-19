A really top notch touring band from Toronto will make a stop Friday, June 23, at Pavle’s Lounge in Kenosha. Tallies' updated take on dream pop has been catching a lot of ears between their 2019 debut and the new single “No Dreams of Fayres.” Big fans of artists like Cocteau Twins, Smiths’ Johnny Marrs and The Sundays, Tallies puts a modern take on the sound with singer Sarah Cogan's lilting delivery, Dylan Frankland's jangly guitar and drummer Cian O'Neill's driving foundation. Support these touring acts. Buy some merch so they can get enough gas to get to the next show in Indianapolis.

Tallies perform at 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St., Kenosha.

Judson Brown Band

Well, the weather has finally become summer like and that means outdoors music. A fine place to do that is the Franksville Craft Beer Garden where The Judson Brown Band will perform an early show on Saturday, June 24. You country music fans may recognize that name as Judson Brown comes from Bella Cain. The Judson Brown Band's thing is acoustic rock, pop and country with an emphasis on putting country spins on the rock and pop numbers. The band also likes taking audience requests. Brown is joined onstage by violinist/multi-instrumentalist Colleen Kuraszek and bassist Greg Gonzalez.

The Judson Brown Band performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Franksville Craft Beer Garden at Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville.

Yves Francois

One of the great music series in these parts is the Pike River Benefit Concert Series at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum. This year’s series kicks off Friday, June 23, with Yves François et Rhythm de Vie. Jazz trumpeter François is wonderful at bringing the joyful sounds of jazz, afro-Caribbean, high life, rumba and New Orleans street music to life. Maybe that’s why the act is called "rhythm of life." The summer series showcases great local acts while supporting Hawthorn Hollow’s mission of education and conservation. Food and beverages will be sold.

Yves Francois et Rhythm de Vie perform at 6 p.m. Friday, June 23, as part of the Pike River Benefit Concert Series at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers. Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is $10.

Family Reunion Musical Festival

I was out the other night and a conversation broke out about how Racine has lost all their big music festivals that used to happen at the lakefront. True, Salmon-A-Rama has scaled down its music, Italian Fest has moved west and Harbor Fest and Angel Fest are no more. However, coming up Saturday, June 24, at Johnson Park you can catch the return of the wonderful 12th annual Family Reunion Music Festival. Nick Ramsey and Family Power Music have done a wonderful job of bringing together a wide swath of music and arts genres to all sorts of music lovers for many years.

Family Power Music will even split proceeds with Racine Urban Garden Network. Funds are generated through sponsorships, donations, raffles and from food, drink, and merchandise sales. There will be a variety of locally-sourced food and drinks, art and music-themed activities for the whole family, a bounce house, yard games, a huge drum circle, and the chance to win raffle prizes. Entertainment starts at noon and continues to 8 p.m.

Artists scheduled to perform include Poor Man’s Whiskey, Poetry by Earth Talinna and Elizabeth Harmatys Park, Violet Wilder, Poetry by Nick Demske, Ayesha Montgomery and Nicholas Ravnikar, Kal Bergendahl Project, Poetry by Todd Krewal, Nico Speak Free and Lyrical Lioness, Jah Boogie with Dub Foundation, a family friendly Drum Circle and Origins of Hip-Hop teaser with Dario Wilson, Kevin Peterson aka DJ Feed Me, Puerto Wiccan, Erick Perkins aka EP The Hustler and possibly more. So, yeah, that’s a ton of entertainment. Stop your whining. Nonperishable food items will be collected for the Racine County Food Bank.

The 12th annual Family Reunion Music Festival is from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine. There is no admission fee.