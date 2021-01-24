Talking to children about racism

Many children are confused, scared and curious after seeing the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and the recent protests and demonstrations after the death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake. Children are hearing conversations about race and racism — and asking questions.
Ascension Wisconsin providers recommend parents proactively engage their children around these traumatic events and discuss issues of race and discrimination in an age and developmentally appropriate way. Parents have an opportunity to make a change and educate our children about tolerance and inclusiveness.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parents talk openly with children about racial inequity in our society. Their recommendations include:
- Check-in with your child — Ask what they know, what they've seen and how they are feeling. Validate their feelings and reassure them it’s normal to feel emotions. For younger children, you can tell them what you are doing to keep your family safe. For pre-teens and older children, you can ask if they’ve experienced mistreatment or racism, or witnessed this happening.
- Watch for changes in your child’s behavior — some children may become more aggressive, while others will become withdrawn. If you are concerned about your child suffering more severe anxiety, fear or distress, reach out to your pediatrician or mental health provider for additional support.
- Place limits on what your child sees in the media — do not leave the TV on in the background. Listen to media, including TV, smartphones or tablets and make sure media exposure occurs in a common area where you can check-in. With older children and teens, watch with them and discuss what you’re seeing.
- As an adult, tune into your own emotions and check that you are ok — if you are not, ask for help to deal with the trauma and emotional impact of these images. Create a list of your own coping strategies, and when you need to use them, tap into that list.
- For all families, these are a teachable moments — when you can discuss the history of racism and discrimination in the U.S. and equip your children to make positive changes. If you struggle to find the “right” words, consider using books or other resources to share with your child.
Continue to encourage your children to come to you with questions but try not to overwhelm them with too much information at one time. Don't feel you have to get these conversations with your children perfect on the first try. Conversations about race and racism are ones you should be prepared to continue to have as your child learns, grows and develops.
Dr. Margaret Hennessy is a pediatrician with Ascension Medical Group. She sees patients at 807 Spring Street in Racine on the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus. To schedule an appointment, call 262-687-8282.