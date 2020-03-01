Taking the first steps to a lifetime of running

If that's enough, congratulations, you made it! If you want to push further, continue with this approach. Identify your new goal, then break it down into incremental steps you know you can stick with. Track your progress, and when you hit a milestone, celebrate with a reward. Whether the process of attaining the final goal takes weeks or months or even the entire year doesn't matter. What's important is that you're taking the time to weave a new habit into your daily life.

All of which brings us to the flip side of progress, which is the inevitable slips and stalls that happen along the way. Chances are, you'll fall off the resolution wagon at some point; it's important to understand that you haven't failed. If it's a small blip, forgive yourself and return to your regular routine. If you've taken a sustained break and lost ground, forgive yourself and start from scratch.

Rebooting the pursuit of a goal can be a challenge, which is why being part of a like-minded community is so helpful. Whether it's a friend or family member, a trainer at a gym, an employer's wellness program or a local running club, having someone to share the journey with can make a big difference. If a running club sounds good to you, the Road Runners Club of America keeps an extensive list at their website, rrca.org.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

