Sullivan: Brewers deserve praise for encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

I'd already had mine, but I watched a few other passersby walk in off Clark Street and excitedly accept the offer from an Advocate Aurora Health employee as if they had won the lottery.

It's not mandatory for players to get the shot, just like it's not mandatory for you or me. But unless you can't get one because of a health issue or religious reason, it should be a no-brainer. And for MLB, 85% of a team's Tier 1 employees — players and staff that are around the players — must be fully vaccinated to relax the COVID-19 protocols.

"It's optional for us," Cubs shortstop Javier Baez said Monday. "I decided to get it. We, my family and I, decided to get it. … A lot of people believe in it. A lot of people don't believe in it. I think a lot of people should try it. Obviously we want the best for everybody."

Outfielder Jason Heyward said last week he hadn't gotten the shot yet and believes everyone should be able to "take as long as you want to decide when and how and where" to get one.

"I know a lot of people with kids have gotten them," Heyward said. "I definitely understand that. But I also understand the people that haven't. It's definitely a personal choice. And by no means if someone doesn't get it does that mean you're not going to do everything you can in your power to be safe and keep others safe around you.