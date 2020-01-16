Study: Paleo diet isn't good for heart

Dear Doctor: I’ve been doing paleo for a month, and I have lost 12 pounds. Now my mom is talking about a new study that says the diet is not good for your heart. Can you explain? Do you think it’s the same for keto?

Dear Reader: You’re referring to two popular approaches to weight loss that have captured the attention of many dieters. For those who may not be familiar with these eating plans, both entail limiting carbohydrate intake in some way. They also include a focus on proteins — typically poultry, meat, fish and eggs — as well as fats.

The paleo diet — that’s short for Paleolithic — relies on the nutrients that would have been available to our ancient ancestors through hunting and gathering during the Old Stone Age era. It eliminates foods obtained by farming and herding, such as legumes, grains and dairy products.

The diet dates back to the 1970s, but it boomed in popularity beginning in 2002 after the publication of a paleo diet book. The paleo diet includes lean meats and fish, and limited amounts of certain fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds.

