Speaker Robin Vos: Delivering on the right priorities

Like businesses across the country that file annual reports, it’s important that state representatives update their constituents in a similar way. It was a productive year in the Assembly and I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished. Wisconsin has a conservative budget, historic investments in education and roads, tax cuts for the middle class and increased access to quality health care. We continue to respond to the needs of the state while celebrating the people who make it so great.

Thanks to eight years of Republican reforms, Wisconsin is on solid financial ground. The state’s credit ratings continue to improve, our state pension is fully funded and the rainy day fund is at its highest level in Wisconsin history. The economy continues to grow as illustrated by the increased revenues coming into the state, even with the more than $400 million in tax cuts in this budget alone. Because of our commitment to reducing taxes, the tax burden on Wisconsin families is at its lowest level in nearly 50 years.