Sorting through the mess at UW

If the situation is still this dire in two months, then Chryst owes it his players and this program to at least look to see what’s out there.

But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. There are nine games left in the regular season, and that’s plenty of time for Mertz to figure out this. I say it every week, albeit with a little less confidence each time: I still think there’s a good quarterback in there somewhere.

Mertz is now in his third season at UW. We’re way past the point where old habits from high school can be used as an excuse.

I haven’t heard of any formal discussions about a succession plan. I’ve said previously that I expect Jim Leonhard to be UW’s next coach, but I have no idea when that might be. Chryst turns 56 later this year, so riding off into the sunset and retiring doesn’t seem like a likely option anytime soon.