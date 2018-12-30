Son's abusive marriage worries parents

Dear Harriette: My 30-year-old son is in an abusive marriage. His wife hits him, locks him out of the house, calls him humiliating names and has alienated him from his friends and family. This has caused him to lose 50 pounds, and he has developed dangerous stress-related symptoms. He's a shell of the person he once was. He acts confused and disoriented, rather than our smart, capable and popular son. It's heartbreaking. He has tried to leave her, but she gets hysterical, threatens suicide and begs him to return. He gives in.

They have three small children who witness this abuse. He's worried about the kids, but is so broken down he doesn't feel capable of caring for them on his own. We've told him we will care for them, but he tells us it's too much of a burden. My daughter-in-law refused to attend counseling after one session. My son continues to go on his own. It's hard for us to be good in-laws when we're aware of what's going on. She often blows up at us if we try to talk about it. -- How to Help My Son, Raleigh, N.C.

