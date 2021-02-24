SMART goal setting for teens

An example of a SMART goal based on the above definitions is, “I will raise my three lowest grades by one letter by the end of the third quarter.”

After writing the SMART goal, parents can encourage their child to list three to five actions they will take to reach their goals. Steps an individual can take to obtain the above goal could include:

Complete all assigned work on time

Ask clarifying questions in class

Attend after school homework labs for class assignment assistance

Check grades weekly on the school management system, i.e. PowerSchool, Skyward, StandardsScore, etc.

An important thing to remember when setting goals with teens is that the goal must be their goal. Parents can provide guidance on how to write goals, but should avoid pressuring youth to set goals based on their vision of success. Instead, ask them to list their priorities and values. After listing their priorities, have them set two to three goals that focus on their values. Since the goals are centered on their priorities, they are more likely to accomplish them. The accompanying feeling of accomplishment often leads to future successes.