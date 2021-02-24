SMART goal setting for teens

Today’s teens are pulled in many directions from school, extracurricular activities and work to family and friends. Oftentimes, it is challenging to balance all the demands and expectations placed upon them. Some teens experience frustration because they feel that they work hard and see little results from all their efforts. Goal setting enables teens take action to get positive results, focus on what is important to them and build their self-confidence.
At one time or another, we have set goals for different reasons. Some of us have been more successful in reaching those goals than others. Goals that are realistic and clearly defined are more likely to be achieved. To increase the likelihood that a goal is accomplished, there is a method that teens (and adults) can use to define their goal and know exactly when it has been obtained. This method is the SMART goal setting method.
SMART is an acronym for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound. SMART goals help youth to identify what they want to accomplish, define actions to achieve the goal and work toward a specific deadline to complete the goal.
Definitions and examples for each aspect of the SMART goal setting method are as follows:
- Specific — Clearly define exactly what you want to achieve; for example, I want to raise my three lowest grades by one letter grade.
- Measurable — Identify how to track progress and know when the goal has been achieved, such as, by the end of the third grading period. Progress can be tracked weekly by looking at the student’s account in their school’s information system.
- Achievable — Consider if the goal is attainable. For some students getting all A’s is too challenging and would lead to frustration. However, raising three grades by one letter increases their sense of accomplishment and thereby builds self-confidence.
- Relevant — Determine why this goal is important. If the youth does not care about their grades, they will not care about the goal. The goal needs to be something the goal setter values.
- Time-bound — Set a target date to work towards a successful completion. The time period needs to be realistic for accomplishing the goal. For instance, it is unrealistic to raise one’s grade by a letter in one week.
An example of a SMART goal based on the above definitions is, “I will raise my three lowest grades by one letter by the end of the third quarter.”
After writing the SMART goal, parents can encourage their child to list three to five actions they will take to reach their goals. Steps an individual can take to obtain the above goal could include:
- Complete all assigned work on time
- Ask clarifying questions in class
- Attend after school homework labs for class assignment assistance
- Check grades weekly on the school management system, i.e. PowerSchool, Skyward, StandardsScore, etc.
An important thing to remember when setting goals with teens is that the goal must be their goal. Parents can provide guidance on how to write goals, but should avoid pressuring youth to set goals based on their vision of success. Instead, ask them to list their priorities and values. After listing their priorities, have them set two to three goals that focus on their values. Since the goals are centered on their priorities, they are more likely to accomplish them. The accompanying feeling of accomplishment often leads to future successes.
Goal setting is a future focused activity. Yet, parents should not forget to take time to identify and celebrate existing accomplishments as their youth strives to meet their goal. This will bolster present feelings of fulfillment. After all, it is always a good time to recognize what is going well in one’s life.
For more information regarding the Racine County Youth in Governance program, call 262-767-2929, go to racine.extension.wisc.edu or email uwextension@racinecounty.com.
Pamela Larson is the youth development educator for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Extension Racine County.