Sibling worries about sister's pill stash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Harriette: Since we have been living in quarantine, my older sister and brother have come back to live with us. I went into my sister’s room the other day and noticed that she had a stash of weed and pills in her room. I don’t want to be a tattletale, but it kind of freaked me out. She has been acting weird, but I just thought she was mad because she had to stay with us instead of at college. Weed is one thing, but she had Oxy too. I think I should tell my mother, but I don’t want to cause a huge family fight. What should I do? — Troubled Sister

Dear Troubled Sister: Trust your gut. Your sister may need an intervention in order to address what’s happening in her life right now. Had it just been weed in her possession, I agree that you wouldn’t need to sound an alarm. Not that your mother would be happy about her smoking that, but the chances of her harming herself are far different with weed than with opioids. We are currently suffering through an opioid crisis in our country that is affecting millions of people of all ages and too often taking their lives.