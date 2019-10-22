Dear Harriette: My son wants to be a rapper. He has been making music and posting it on SoundCloud for a year now. He has performed at his school and a couple of other places. I am happy that he is exploring his creativity, but I do not want him to drop out of school to do this. He is a good student, in the 11th grade. I don't want to come off as the overbearing parent, but I want him to go to college and get skills that will help him later in life, even if he does get a chance at this music thing somewhere down the line.
My son is talking about trying to go professional as soon as he graduates from high school. One parent suggested to me that I let him take a gap year to explore his options. He said I should give him the compromise to apply to schools and then ask for a gap year to be able to attend. What do you think about that? — Rap Gap Year
Dear Rap Gap Year: I know many families who allowed their children to take a gap year. They did this in part because the investment in college is significant, and if the student isn't serious about it, it can turn out to be a huge waste of money.
On the other hand, I totally see the value in pushing your child toward completing his education. It's tricky.
I like the compromise you put forth — apply to college for the areas of interest he has, then request a deferment for one year. This lets him know that he has a concrete responsibility in 12 months and may motivate him to make the most of every day leading up to that. During the gap year, encourage him to be productive and creative as he pursues his dream. Toward the end of the year, assess where he is and what his next steps should be.
