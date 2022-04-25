Short takes

A mighty wind

Wind power blew through a milestone at the end of March as it produced more electricity than both coal and nuclear energy for the first time ever in U.S. history. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says that wind turbines in the continental U.S. produced 2,017 gigawatt-hours of electricity, making up 19% of U.S. energy on March 29 and only surpassed by natural gas with 31% on the same date. Nuclear energy also produced 19% of electricity, while coal produced 17%.

Until that point, wind power had yet to beat coal and nuclear energy on the same day. On average, the wind usually produces the least amount of electricity each month, but now all indicators for this clean energy producer are blowing in the right direction.

Financially, hardly, but morally for sure

At last, some good news from the disinformation swamps: InfoWars, the platform of conspiracy-monger Alex Jones, has filed for bankruptcy. That may make it difficult for the families of the Sandy Hook massacre to get all the money from him that courts have awarded in their defamation actions, but if it ruins and silences this social-media parasite, the world will be a better place for it.

Jones is the right-wing provocateur who, in service to gun nuts everywhere and his own profit motives, twisted the already-unfathomable grief of the parents of the 20 children massacred in the Connecticut grade school in 2012 by claiming the shootings never happened. These kinds of “false flag” theories are a favorite with right-wing bottom feeders (See: Carlson, Tucker) because they deny the reality of America’s gun sickness while fostering hatred and fear against the government. (Jones ultimately acknowledged the reality of the massacre.)

The parents reported harassment and death threats from Jones’ deranged followers. A new lawsuit alleges Jones is trying to hide millions in assets from the plaintiffs — a stunt which, if true, will likely be harder to pull off now that he’s in bankruptcy.

