Several options for osteoporosis treatment

Several readers mentioned concerns about the potential side effects of these medications, which have made news in recent years. Bisphosphonates are available in pill form and as an IV infusion. Side effects of both forms of this medication can include pain in the bones, muscles and joints. People who take the drug in tablet form have reported difficulty swallowing, nausea, heartburn, irritation to the esophagus and gastric ulcer. A condition known as osteonecrosis of the jaw, in which the jaw bone becomes exposed and fails to heal properly, has been reported in some cases. However, this is rare -- we've never seen this in our own practices -- and research suggests it's more common among patients receiving high doses of IV bisphosphonates. We have many patients on bisphosphonates, and in our experience, they are generally very well-tolerated.

To decide what's right for you, we think you should begin by sharing your concerns about these medications with your doctor. Your T-score, along with your medical history, will help guide the direction your treatment should take.

Bisphosphonates are typically prescribed along with calcium and vitamin D, both of which help to preserve and protect bones. We also recommend that our patients engage in weight-bearing and high-impact exercise, which has been shown to strengthen and preserve bone. Be sure to check with your doctor for guidance on the specific exercise and intensity level that's right for your specific needs.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

