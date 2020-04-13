Ron Cook: Sports allegiances take back seat to the common good

Clippers owner Steve Balmer has pledged more than $25 million to a variety of coronavirus-related causes. So what if he's the richest owner in sports with an estimated net worth, according to Forbes Magazine, of $52.7 billion? That will help a lot of people. Falcons owner Arthur Blank is donating $5.4 million in relief funds through his foundation. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has kicked in $1.5 million.

Many players — far too many to mention individually — also should be making bigger news because of their generosity. J.J. Watt stands out as one of the great humanitarians in sports history. He is donating $350,000 to a Houston food bank to provide over one million meals after he and his foundation raised nearly $42 million to help the Houston area in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Drew Brees is donating $5 million to deliver meals to the needy in Louisiana. Stephon Marbury has a long history of community service and is donating 10 million masks to New York City hospitals. Joel Embiid is donating $500,000 for medical relief funds in Philadelphia. Malcolm Butler said it best about an athlete's role to help those on the frontlines during these frightening times: "We are on the sideline now, and they are in the game. So we should be there to support those people and do everything we can. Every hand helps."