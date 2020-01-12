Reviewing your investments

As our regular readers are aware, four times a year I look back over the performance of the markets in the past quarter and provide insights into what happened and why. Reviewing what just happened, in the context of what is going on in the economy and the markets over a longer period of time, gives us perspective. I am pleased to report that the stock market ended 2019 with a bang and provided investors with their best returns in years.
Just the facts
Gaining over 12 percent in the quarter and 35 percent for the year, the technology-heavy NASDAQ (over-the-counter) Index was the best performing of the major indexes. Placing second for the quarter with a gain of almost 10 percent but in third place for the year, up almost 24 percent, was the Russell 2000 (small company) Index. Third place for the quarter, gaining almost 9 percent, and placing second for the year, up almost 29 percent, was the broadly diversified S & P 500 Average, which represents approximately 80 percent of the value of all domestic equities (stocks). And in last place for the quarter, up 6 percent, and for the year up over 22 percent, was the storied Dow Jones Average of 30 major industrial companies. These index gains would have been even greater if dividends were included.
You have free articles remaining.
Once again, generally, International and Global stocks and funds did worse than their purely domestic peers, but still sported significant gains for the quarter and year. And bond funds, for the most part, provided positive returns for the quarter and exceptionally good returns for the year.
The quarter in perspective
Looking back on the carnage that was the markets in the fourth quarter of 2018, the contrast with 2019 couldn’t be any more significant. Whereas last year at this time I was reporting on a terrible close to the year with significant declines in all of the major averages that took all of them into negative territory, this year we capped off a very good year with tremendous gains. The lesson for investors is clearly that we always have to put present economic and market conditions in the context of the long term perspective for the domestic and global economies. Regardless of what is happening on any given day in any given year, we never know when conditions will change.
Advice today
We are all influenced by our most recent experiences. Last year at this time I expressed my concerns about the market’s then significant losses attributable to a weakening global economy stemming from significant uncertainty about trade policy and to a lesser extent rising interest rates. Fortunately, declining interest rates and a lessening of global trade tensions have contributed to improved expectations for the domestic and global economies and with that, expectations for higher corporate profits. Those expectations have caused investors to bid stocks higher. Because stock prices are now significantly higher than they were a year ago, caution is warranted. Despite my positive expectations for 2020 I would continue to suggest that our readers not take excessive risk. A balanced and well-diversified portfolio is still the best way to profit from rising stock markets without excessive losses as times of turbulence periodically arise.
Arthur S. Rothschild, CFP is a vice president of Landaas & Company, LLC. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect those of Landaas & Company, LLC. Your comments or suggestions for future articles are welcome at (800) 236-1096 or by email to arothschild@landaas.com.