Reviewing your investments

The quarter in perspective

Looking back on the carnage that was the markets in the fourth quarter of 2018, the contrast with 2019 couldn’t be any more significant. Whereas last year at this time I was reporting on a terrible close to the year with significant declines in all of the major averages that took all of them into negative territory, this year we capped off a very good year with tremendous gains. The lesson for investors is clearly that we always have to put present economic and market conditions in the context of the long term perspective for the domestic and global economies. Regardless of what is happening on any given day in any given year, we never know when conditions will change.

Advice today

We are all influenced by our most recent experiences. Last year at this time I expressed my concerns about the market’s then significant losses attributable to a weakening global economy stemming from significant uncertainty about trade policy and to a lesser extent rising interest rates. Fortunately, declining interest rates and a lessening of global trade tensions have contributed to improved expectations for the domestic and global economies and with that, expectations for higher corporate profits. Those expectations have caused investors to bid stocks higher. Because stock prices are now significantly higher than they were a year ago, caution is warranted. Despite my positive expectations for 2020 I would continue to suggest that our readers not take excessive risk. A balanced and well-diversified portfolio is still the best way to profit from rising stock markets without excessive losses as times of turbulence periodically arise.

Arthur S. Rothschild, CFP is a vice president of Landaas & Company, LLC. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect those of Landaas & Company, LLC. Your comments or suggestions for future articles are welcome at (800) 236-1096 or by email to arothschild@landaas.com.

