Readers follow up with questions regarding past columns

For localized symptoms like pain, over-the-counter pain relievers can be helpful. As for itching, an intriguing study found that ointments and creams containing propolis, a resin-like substance made by honeybees, was more effective than both a placebo ointment and a topical treatment containing the antiviral acyclovir. Dosing depends on a user’s age and general health, so if you decide to give this alternative treatment a try, please check with your family doctor for user guidelines.

We heard from a reader regarding the claims that coconut oil is useful as an agent to either prevent or treat Alzheimer’s disease. One of the theories behind the idea is that the brains of Alzheimer’s patients can’t break down glucose and that certain properties of coconut oil provide an alternative energy source.

Although the use of coconut oil has indeed shown promise in several small clinical trials, the benefits at this time remain largely anecdotal. The good news is that there is now increasing interest in this area of study, and the larger studies that are needed to corroborate and expand on the existing research are quite likely on the horizon.

In the meantime, for those of you following through with the use of coconut oil, please remember that it is a saturated fat. Depending on your daily diet, its use may require you to make corresponding adjustments.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o Media Relations, UCLA Health, 924 Westwood Blvd., Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA, 90095. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0